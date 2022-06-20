CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence will be hosting a walk to promote Autism Awareness.

According to the organization, the walk will take place on September 10 at the Canton Village Park. Registration for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. The walk will also raise funds to support local programs for people with autism.

The Arc explained that Autism Spectrum Disorder is a range of complex neurodevelopment disorders, characterized by social impairments, communication difficulties, and restricted, repetitive, and stereotyped patterns of behavior. In the United States, one in every 189 girls and one in every 42 boys are being diagnosed with ASD, making it the fastest-growing developmental disability.

There is no minimum entry fee to enter, however, t-shirts will be given to registrants who raise $50 or more, while supplies last. The event will also feature a costume contest and flag contest. More information about the awareness walk, rules for the contests and registration can be found here.