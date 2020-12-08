Award-winning artist, author coming to Clayton for book signing of new release

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – River Muse Art Gallery & Studio in Clayton will be hosting an artist and author from Forestport, NY for a signing of his new book release.

Stephen Fletcher will be signing his new book on December 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The book is “Wilderness Song,” a “rollicking and uplifting tale taking readers deeply into the Adirondack wilderness, and into the lives of one adventurous family – the Snowbirds.”

The book is illustrated by the author’s full-color, original artworks full of mountain vistas, roaring brooks, and the wonders of the Adirondack Mountains. It sells for $39.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines, the book signing will be restricted to pre-registered visitors only, spaced at 20 minute time intervals throughout the day.

Reservations can be made on a first-come-first-serve basis by emailing inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com, or by calling the gallery at 315-285-5162. No more than eight visitors will be permitted in the gallery at one time. Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings.

Stephen T. Fletcher was raised in New Hartford, NY and spent summers in the Adirondack Mountains. Fletcher studied Commercial Art, Advertising and Design and later attended Munson, Williams, Proctor Art Institute for fine arts.

At Munson Williams Proctor he learned technique and color theory. After attending taught classes for several years he went on to explore independent studies. Fletcher delved deep into the design, color, and theory of such artists as Rembrandt, Hopper, Frederick Church, Thomas Cole, Salvador Dali and many more, subsequently refining his own visual and conceptual vocabulary of style, contrast, color, and sense of place and time.

Fletcher’s work has won several awards and can be found in numerous exhibitions and a myriad of public places and private art collections both in the United States and abroad. He currently lives and creates his paintings in Forestport, New York.