Award-winning author creates unique connection to St. Lawrence River

THOUSAND ISLANDS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country raised author has created her own unique connection to the Thousand Islands region.

Award-winning author Susan G. Mathis has been writing historical fiction about specific islands since 2017, while learning of ties to her rich family history. Now based in Colorado, Mathis is constantly writing about her family home.

Mathis released her debut novel in 2017, “The Fabric of Hope: An Irish Family Legacy,” which was inspired by her own family history on Wolfe Island. Mathis’ grandmother immigrated from Ireland in the 19th century and established her family in the Thousand Islands region.

Mathis works alongside a historical editor local to the region and is constantly researching and telling the truths of a long ago history.

“There’s nothing like being there on the islands,” stated Mathis. “And I’ve had the opportunity to visit each the islands I’ve written about. And be able to walk and meander and even stay the night on each of the places, and really get to know each island.”

Her recent publication, “Devyn’s Dilemma,” is the second book of the Thousand Islands Gilded Age series, and tells the story of a young girl living on Dark Island in the early 1900s.

Susan G. Mathis in front of Singer Castle, Dark Island, NY

Mathis stated that during her recent visit to the region, she stayed in Singer Castle for a night where she couldn’t help but picture her “character around every corner.”

Susan G. Mathis has published five books centered around the Thousand Islands. Mathis will release a sixth this fall titled “Reagan’s Reward,” which will be based on the character Reagan Kennedy and her experience on Cherry Island.

Since beginning her work in the historical fiction realm, Susan has won several awards for her writing, including her most recent 2020 American Fiction Award for “Sara’s Surprise.”

