Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to join WGN America as a news and talk show host

IRVING, T.X. (WWTI) — Nexstar Media Group has announced that an award-winning journalist will join their cable network.

Nexstar Media Group announced on Tuesday that award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield will join the groups cable network WGN America. Journalist Banfield will join the network as a host of a new hour-long news and talk show; “Banfield.”

“Banfield” will feature interviews with newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. Additionally it will include thorough coverage of daily top news stories.

Nexstar shared that prior to joining WGN America was a legal analyst ad host for Court TV and a contributed to Investigation Discovery’s ID Murder Mystery series. Banfield has also served as a host of the A+E primetime series “Live Rescue,” host of “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield,” reported for Good Morning America, 20/20, ABC World News Tonight” and “Nightline.”

Banfield shared her thoughts on the recent announcement.

“What a thrill it is to be part of a team driving straight down the center lane,” said Banfield. “We’ve reached a time where Americans are hungry for facts without bias, news without spin, and guests from all perspectives. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with America’s top newsmakers and celebrities in a talk format that I’ve longed for since Larry King! It’s time to put in-depth interviews back on the cable news landscape.”

Additionally Nexstar Media Group’s President Sean Compton commented on the announcement.

“As WGN America expands its programming and distribution in 2021, Ashleigh’s national appeal, network experience, and unbiased approach to reporting news will help us reach new viewers seeking balance in news reporting and talk programming that offers several points of view,” said Compton. “Ashleigh is one of the most acclaimed, award-winning anchors in television news, reporting from across the country and around the globe, with a reputation for fairness and integrity. We are excited to add ‘Banfield’ to our growing lineup of news programming on WGN

America.”

According to Nexstar, the new show will air weeknights at 10 p.m. beginning on March 1, 2021. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network WGN American currently reaches 75 million television households in the United States.

LATEST STORIES: