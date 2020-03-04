Baby Steps 4 Life Walk returns to Salmon Run Mall March 7

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Salmon Run Mall is once again partnering with Care Net of NNY to host the 5th annual Baby Steps 4 Life Walk on Saturday, March 7 at 9am.

The event in its fifth year has continued to grow, inviting more families to join the walk to support Care Net of NNY. The 3K and 5K are held inside Salmon Run Mall, welcoming wheelchairs, strollers and guests of all ages. Anyone under 12-years-old is free to walk, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The registration cost of $30 will support the services and programs provided by Care Net of NNY. The organization offers free and confidential pregnancy programs for families who may need extra support.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.