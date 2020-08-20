Back to campus at Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The return to campus looks a little different for students this fall at Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University.

However, the two universities are embracing COVID-19 guidelines and celebrating their excitement of welcoming back students for the first time since their closures in March 2020.

Clarkson celebrated their first day of fall semester classes by highlighting mask wearers across campus.

As St. Lawrence University continues to move students into the dorms, classes are set to begin August 26. But the campus is sharing safety measures around campus.

Both Northern New York universities have coordinated reopening plans, as well as academic calendars with SUNY Canton and Potsdam. Classes for both state universities are set to begin on August 31, and all four institutes will require students to leave campuses by November 24 2020.

