Back to School: 88% of parents plan on shopping this year

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Mulberry conducted a survey asking parents about their plans for back-to-school shopping this year.

The study surveyed more than a thousand U.S. parents with school-age children about their back-to-school shopping plans and perspectives in June. Out of these parents 88% are still planning on going back to school shopping with their kids and 68% thought stores offer significant savings during this time.

As far as costs, 68% spend $100 or more on back to school shopping each year, with 21% planning on spending $500 or more for this upcoming the school year.

Last year clothes, school supplies and shoes were the most common items bought according to the surveyed parents with percentages of 69%, 64%, and 60%. When asked what they are planning on purchasing this coming year, those three remained at the top with 74%, 66%, and 66% planning on dedicating money to those items.

This showed a 5% increase for clothing shopping while the intent to purchase electronics has decreased. Compared to last year, 12% less parents intend on purchasing a new laptop for their child and 15% less plan on buying their child new headphones.

According to Mulberry, 60% of parents said they primarily shop online for their children’s back-to-school items and 30% replace their child’s items every year.

The survey said 65% of parents look forward to shopping with their child. Out of the 35% that does not look forward to the shopping trip together, budget was their number one reason, followed by clothing style, brand choice and obligation to spend time together.

About half of the parents said they would rather spend the money dedicated to school shopping on something else. This half answered they would rather spend the money on a family vacation, new car, purchases for themselves, or their pet.

For the full results about parents thoughts on back-to-school shopping visit Mulberry’s survey.