Back-to-School Bonanza coming to Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As summer is beginning to wind down in the North Country, local businesses are gearing up for the upcoming school year.

To help get North Country residents and children back-to-school, the Salmon Run Mall will team up with numerous non-profits and mall stores to host its “Back-to-School Bonanza on September 1.” This event will include several organizations, vendors and merchants with information tables, interactive displays and giveaways.

Specifically, the Jefferson County Sheriff Department will host “Operation Safe Child” and bring their K9 Unit, Jefferson County Public Health will host activities, Boy Scouts will host interactive skill-building activities and Girl Scouts will have fun games.

The Salmon Run Mall will also host a pretzel rolling class at Auntie Anne’s, ceramic projects at Paint It Pottery, a back-to-school fashion show at Maurices, balloon animals, face painting and more.

Additionally, Regal Cinemas will also host their final $1 movies of summer. Movies set to screen are “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Doolittle.”

The Salmon Run Mall’s Back-to-School Bonanza will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1.