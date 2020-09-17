Back to school online: Parents and guardians urged to review online settings

NEW YORK (WWTI) — At the start of the new school year, many are reliant on the internet, online safety is a top priority.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection advising parents and guardians to review online settings. The DCP stated their priority is the protection of privacy while online.

Vigilance is encouraged as, according to the DCP, children are 35 times more likely to become a victim of identity theft.

“Back to school this year may not be what we expected, but it is an opportunity for all of us to reevaluate our home networks as many students continue to learn at home,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “If you opted for remote or blended learning for your family or if you are working from home, take the start of the new school year to make sure your systems are protecting you and not aiding nefarious actors.”

The Division of Consumer Protection suggested the following precautions to ensure online child safety:

Secure wi-fi routers with personalized password

Update and protect passwords regularly

Check and review social media logins

Be cautious about the information shared on social media

Enable two-factor authentication

Don’t watch pirated content

Additionally, the DCP encourages the following precautions for video conferencing:

Protect privacy

Use most recent version of software or app

Know meeting organizer

Beware of copycat domains; ensure conferencing links are legitimate

Log in on a secured network

Make meetings private

Utilize “waiting rooms”

The DCP also reminds parents and guardians that children under the age of 16 are legally permitted to freeze credit records.

