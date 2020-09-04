Back to School: Submit your back to school photos and ABC50 will share them on television and online

ABC50 NOW
Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) – School may look a little different this year, but ABC50 still wants to see the smiling faces of North Country students!

Whether your family is learning from home, from school or a combination of both, you can share your back to school photos and we’ll share them on ABC50, The North Country CW and online at InformNNY.com.

ENTER YOUR PHOTO HERE

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story