Back to School: Submit your back to school photos and ABC50 will share them on television and online

(WWTI) – School may look a little different this year, but ABC50 still wants to see the smiling faces of North Country students!
Whether your family is learning from home, from school or a combination of both, you can share your back to school photos and we’ll share them on ABC50, The North Country CW and online at InformNNY.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations
- Suspect in fatal Portland shooting of Trump supporter killed by police
- Eli Manning’s New Jersey home becomes most popular MLS listing in the country
- Trump denies calling American war dead ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’
- Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.