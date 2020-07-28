Back to Work Child Care grants to aid local child care providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 will ensure support for child-care providers nationwide.

This new legislation led by Congressman Tom Reed will serve hardworking families through critical federal support.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik conspored the legislation alongside of the introduction in the Senate through Senator Joni Ernst and Senator Lamar Alexander.

The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 will provide:

Nine-month financial assistance for providers to open, welcome children safely, and ensure availability of a child-care sector for families

Allows states to design specific plans to support child-care centers, operators, and providers

Sends funds to child-care providers quickly

Requires all providers receiving assistance to follow all state and local health and safety guidelines

Requires states to ensure a diverse field of child-care setting options for parents, including center-based, family child care, and faith-based options

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt our economy and daily life, and our child-care providers have been adversely affected,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Not only will this bipartisan legislation provide much-needed resources to our child-care providers, it will ensure our children are receiving the necessary care and education they need.”

