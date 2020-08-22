Bagged peaches recalled across the U.S.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following increased reports of Salmonella across the U.S., peaches continue to be recalled.

On August 19, Aldi first announced a recall of bagged peaches.

Following this confirmation, the Food and Drug Administration first announced on August 21 that Prima Wawona of Fresno, CA, voluntarily recalled their Wawona, Wawona Organic brand conventional and organic bagged peaches.

Wasona, Prima, Kroger, Organic Marketside and Wegmans are included in this recall. Only bagged peaches are included in the warning.

The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1st to August 19th are being recalled:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

These products were distributed to Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The FDA warns consumers to dispose of any recalled product, or return to place of purchase for a refund.

