(WWTI) — A select list of baked snacks products have been recalled by Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

According to the company, internal quality assurance surveillance allowed them to become aware of the issue. The United States Food and Drug Administration stated that the recalled products were sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada.

A list of the recalled products and their information is listed in the table below.

Product Description Retail UPC Best By Date Image Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz 853522000184 3/4/2023

3/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 853522000191 2/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz 853522000214 3/6/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz 819597013801 3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz 819597013818 2/6/2023

3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz 853522000627 3/3/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz 819597011258 3/3/2023

3/4/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz 819597012569 2/12/2023

2/13/2023

2/20/2023

3/12/2023

3/13/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz 819597012576 1/6/2023

1/7/2023

1/19/2023

1/20/2023

2/12/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz 819597012583 2/10/2023

2/11/2023

2/17/2023

3/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz 819597013290 1/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz 819597013313 1/10/2023 See image below Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz 10819597014515 9/24/2022

1/20/2023 See image below

The FDA stated that no injuries or illnesses related to the products have been reported. Consumers who purchased any of the above products are advised to not eat them and discard the product.

However, consumers should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. More information can be found on the FDA website.