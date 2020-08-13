Baldwinsville brewery to manufacture hand sanitizer for ‘Brew Democracy’ initiative

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Baldwinsville brewery is playing a role in voters safety for the upcoming November election.

Anheuser-Busch announced that it is donating more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across the country in support of their ‘Brew Democracy’ initiative. Production capabilities will be leveraged through the breweries in Baldwinsville, NY and Los Angeles, CA breweries.

The brewing company will work in coordination with National Association of State Election Directors, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to produce eight million ounces of hand sanitizer.

Partners of the initiative include Cutwater Spirits in San Diego, CA and Devils Backbone Brewing Company in Roseland VA.

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall.” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch. “We like to say that ‘beer is bipartisan’ and we are proud to step up and serve our communities during this election season.”

This isn’t the first initiative the brewer has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the spring of 2020, more than 500,000 8oz bottles of hand sanitizer was donated on behalf of Anheusr-Busch to community organizations across 20 states and Washington DC. This included emergency management agencies, food banks, and healthcare systems.

