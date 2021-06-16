Ban on in-home wakes lifted in Akwesasne, some restrictions remain

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — In-home calling hours services are no longer banned in Akwesasne.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe lifted the “No Home Wakes” protocol, effective immediately.

According to the MCA and SRMT, this is was in response to increasing vaccination rates and decreasing COVID-19 cases in the community.

“The MCA and SRMT thank the community for their adherence to this protocol throughout the past year, which helped to keep our cases of COVID-19 low,” stated both Councils. “We understand the difficulties of losing loved ones during the pandemic and we extend our condolences to all those who are grieving during these trying times.”

However, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe continued to advise the need to practice social distancing and refrain from going out in public when sick.

Additionally, masks continue to be required in indoor public places.

The requirement for wearing of masks outdoors varies based on jurisdiction.

This guidance was issued for all Akwesasne community members on June 16, 2021.