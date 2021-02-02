Bans on commercial vehicles, certain trailers on NYS highways lifted following storm

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The bans on commercial vehicles, empty trailers and tandem trailers on New York State highways have been lifted and truck traffic can now safely return to normal.

Governor Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday. Similar bans have been lifted on bridges and tunnels maintained by the MTA and Port Authority.

Advisory speeds of 45 mph remain in effect on some state highways.

“This storm created extremely dangerous travel conditions and a number of bans were put into place to not only protect public safety, but help give our road crews room to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “We believe the worst of the storm is behind us and moving forward all truck traffic can safely resume on our state’s highways. If New Yorkers must travel today, please use caution and give our crews and snowplows room to do their jobs as they continue to clear the roads.”

A speed reduction of 45 mph remains in place on I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 17, on I-90 between Exit 29 and Exit 40 and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Governor Cuomo announced a ban on all commercial vehicles on New York’s entire I-84 corridor between the Pennsylvania and Connecticut state lines on Monday. The ban was lifted at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.