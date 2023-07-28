WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Big Bass Tour makes its way to Massena for its event that runs from Friday, July 28 until Sunday, July 30.

The Costa St. Lawrence River Big Bass Classic presented by Explore Massena takes the spotlight this weekend. The event is set to have $135,000 in guaranteed prizes and payouts.

It’s the second straight week that a major bass fishing tournament has come to the St. Lawrence River. Last week, the St. Croix Bassmaster Open held its event that was won by Jody White.

Here’s a list of other fishing tournaments coming to the St. Lawrence River:

Toyota Series Northern Division, Thursday, August 10 to Saturday, August 12

Phoenix Bass Fishing League – Northeast Division, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, August 10

Cashion Rods Tour, Saturday, September 30

Eighth annual Big Bass Blowout, Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The weigh-in site will be at the Massena Intake Boat Launch on1415 State Route 131 in Massena.