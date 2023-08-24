CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Anglers are fishing for the biggest smallmouth bass in the St. Lawrence River.

The Bassmaster Elite Series kicked off in Clayton, New York on August 24. Over 100 anglers will fish in a four-day tournament on the St. Lawrence River, which was recently named one of the top smallmouth bass fisheries in the U.S. by B.A.S.S.

“When we have our venue here in Clayton, the anglers can easily access not just the fish in the St. Lawrence River itself, but they can get out into Ontario,” Bassmaster Communication Manager Emily Harley said. “That opens up a whole new playing field and a lot of new strategies.”

During each of the four days, pros can weigh in a maximum of five smallmouths. They will compete to see who has the heaviest load.

“So they’re really trying to manage their fish,” Harley explained. “Make sure they’re taking great care of them, making sure they know because this event comes down to ounces.”

The pool of 115 anglers will fish on Thursday and Friday, but be narrowed to 50 on Saturday. The top ten will fish for the trophy on the final day of the competition.

Bassmasters takes off daily from the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton. Which, according to Clayton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tricia Bannister, has helped the community gain exposure.

“It’s a great time of year to have all the anglers in and their families,” Bannister said. “So it’s a huge impact. It helps our tourism season and gives us a boost. It’s a chance to showcase Clayton and the Thousand Islands region to see what we have to offer.”

Crowds will likely be watching over the next few days to see who will bring in the most weight.

But according to Harley, all anglers are out to beat records set last year on the St. Lawrence River, when pros brought in over 100 pounds of smallmouth in four days.

“[They] really are striving for that 24- 25 pounds to really stay on top of that leaderboard,” Harley stated. “We’ll see what happens. There might be bags even larger than that come in.”

The Bassmaster Elite Series will wrap up in Clayton on Sunday, August 27. The winner will take home $100,000.