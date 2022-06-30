CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Bassmaster Elite Series is heading back to the St. Lawrence River in July to start their season-ending Northern Swing.

The tournament pits 90 of the top bass anglers in the world against big bass and one another as they battle for the coveted championship trophy. The first-place prize is $100,000 and the tournament has a total purse of more than $725,000.

The tournament will take place from July 14 through July 17 at the Antique Boat Museum located at 750 Mary Street in Clayton. A full schedule for the weekend is listed below.

Thursday & Friday, July 14 & 15

7:00 a.m. ET The full field of 90 anglers launch from the Antique Boat Museum.

3:10 p.m. ET Official weigh-in takes place at Antique Boat Museum.

6:00 p.m. ET Summer Concert Series: Minus Mike at Frink Park Pavilion (Thursday).

Saturday, July 16

7:00 a.m. ET The Top 45 anglers launch for Semifinal Saturday.

8:00 a.m. ET Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1.

9:00 a.m. ET Decoy & Wildlife Art Show at Cerow Park Arena.

12:00 p.m. ET Bassmaster Outdoors Expo opens.

New exhibitors, including Strike King & Daiwa

Free demo boat rides from Nitro/Ranger/Mercury & Skeeter/Yamaha

Military & First Responder Appreciation Day: Show military or first responder ID to a staff person in the Bassmaster merchandise booth for a free hat

3:10 p.m. ET Official weigh-in takes place at the Antique Boat Museum.

Sunday, July 17

7:00 a.m. ET The Top 10 anglers launch for Championship Sunday.

8:00 a.m. ET Live broadcast coverage begins on FS1.

9:00 a.m. ET Decoy & Wildlife Art Show at Cerow Park Arena.

12:00 p.m. ET Bassmaster Outdoors Expo open.

3:10 p.m. ET Official weigh-in takes place at the Antique Boat Museum.