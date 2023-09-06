BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WWTI) – The Bassmaster Elite Series will be wrapping up the 2024 season with a stop in Waddington along the St. Lawrence River as the professional fishing series unveiled its schedule on Wednesday, September 6.

The series will make its way to Waddington from August 15 through 18. This stop will be after the tour holds an event in Plattsburgh on Lake Champlain.

Waddington has been a preferred stop on the circuit with events in 2020 and 2021. Clayton has hosted events in 2022 and 2023.

B.A.S.S. officials said the season will kick off in Louisiana at the Toledo Bend Reservoir in Many. That event will go off from Feb. 22-25.

Here is the full 2024 season schedule: