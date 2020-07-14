Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament to come to Jefferson County

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As local hots and officials have been working to develop new competition plans to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, a Bassmaster Elite Series event will take place in Jefferson County.

Originally to take place in Waddington N.Y., The SiteOne Bassmaster Elite will be hosted by the Village of Clayton and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m pleased the North Country will once again play host to the Bassmaster Elite Series,” said Senator Patty Ritchie. “State and local officials are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the community, as well as tournament participants.”

Echoing the excitement Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators stated, “Jefferson County is delighted to host and welcome the professional sport Bassmaster Elite Series tournament and ESPN to the Thousand Islands region. Our world-renowned waterfront is ideal for sportfishing.”

The award-winning Bassmaster LIVE coverage on Bassmaster.com and ESPN3, both the tournament will also be televised live on ESPN2.

The competition will be held July 23-26, with daily takeoffs and weigh-ins centralized the village of Clayton.

