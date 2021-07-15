Bassmaster Elite Tournament kicks off on St. Lawrence River in Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. — The Bassmaster Elite Tournament has begun in Whittaker Park, Waddington.

The tournament is taking place on the St. Lawrence River, a premier destination for bass fishing. Competitors must qualify for the series through the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens or the B.A.S.S. Nation, and anglers who are already on the Elite Series must re-qualify each year by maintaining enough points throughout the season.

As part of the four day event there will be a boat show, food trucks, vendors, music, and more.