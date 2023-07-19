WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bassmaster’s is returning to the North Country this week.

The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at the St. Lawrence River will kick off in Waddington on July 20. This three-day tournament will bring anglers from across the country to St. Lawrence County.

One of the pros includes Chris Johnston, a professional angler from Ontonabee, Ontario, who said in a press release he is excited to return to the North Country.

“It’s the same old St. Lawrence River,” Johnston said in the release. “It’s going to be heavy current, clear water. The only thing that usually varies is the water temperature. We haven’t had a ton of hot weather, so it might not get all the fish out deep like they should be by the end of July.”

Tournament boundaries include the St. Lawrence River and all publicly accessible tributaries from the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, Cape Vincent on the U.S. side and Kingston, Ontario on the Canadian side.

Lake Ontario is off-limits for this competition.

All participating anglers are competing in nine opens this season, part of the Elite Qualifiers Division. At the end of the season, the top nine anglers from the field will be invited to the 2024 Bassmaster Elite Series.

Bassmaster Open days will be July 20 through July 22 with daily takeoffs from Whitaker Park at 6 a.m. and weigh-ins back at the park at 2 p.m.