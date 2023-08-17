CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Bassmasters Elite Series is making its way to Clayton for its event next week starting on Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27.

The event will be headquartered at the Antique Boat Museum on 750 Mary Street in Clayton. Takeoffs will be at 7 a.m. with 3 p.m. weigh-ins.

Last year’s event was won by Jay Przekurat, who posted a record-setting total of 102 pounds. Cory Johnston placed second in last year’s event. This year’s tournament is sponsored by Minn Kota, who is a fishing motor company.

The event is the season-finale and will air on Fox Sports 1, Tubi and Fox’s digital sports platforms.