Bat found inside Clayton home tests positive for rabies

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A bat located inside a home in the Town of Clayton has tested positive for rabies, according to a press release from Jefferson County Public Health.

Two people are receiving preventative treatment for rabies. According to the release, it can be difficult to confirm if a sleeping individual has been bitten by a bat due to their small teeth. One dog may have been exposed, but was up to date with vaccinations and received vaccine boosters.

Jefferson County Public Health provided the following steps to take to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home. Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately. Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a clinic (check with your local pet supply store) can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans. Monitor your pet when they are outside. If your pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your vet as your pet may need a booster shot.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.