Battlefield Eatery hoping to ‘break barriers,’ serving Sackets Harbor community with family-friendly food

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Serving the community through the kitchen.

The Battlefield Eatery Co-owners Christin Filippelli, Jessica Williams and Patricia Jarvis, are hoping to bring their passion for the community, and love for good food, to the seasonal village of Sackets Harbor.

The restaurant is located right on Main Street and is opening at the start of a hopeful North Country tourist season. One of the main goals: bringing affordable, family-friendly food to the village.

“It’s not going to be one of those things where you’re like, ‘should we go out to dinner or should we buy groceries this week?’ The whole feel of it is so people can afford to come here for breakfast. And then, maybe go out for dinner in the same night,” shared Co-owner Christin Filippelli.

As working professionals and moms, they were both inspired to open a restaurant based on their love for connecting people with food, while also breaking any barriers and following their motto: “Why not us.”

“We just want to share that with other people that you work hard at home and then you can work here and give back to the community,” expressed Co-Owner Jessica Williams. “Which in turn is, I’m not just at home cooking for family, I’m here in the community, cooking for them.”

To extend this passion for the community, the walls, previously bare, will now be decorated with photographs donated by local residents, capturing the scenery and beauty of the region. Ultimately hoping to connect tourists and visitors to the area.

The photographs will eventually be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting local organizations.

“It’s is a very seasonal place, but it’s also a place that I think people still want to try and get out and visit there’s stuff to do with your kids so you can eat,” stated Williams.

Filippelli added, “I think that’s important, especially for tourists that might not be able to see the whole of the area. They’ll be able to see some really great spots just by coming in here to grab a quesadilla.”

The Battlefield Eatery will officially open on Saturday, May 1 for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A portion of all proceeds from the Grand Opening will go towards the support of Co-Owner Jessica Williams father, who has recently been diagnosed with Stage IV Melanoma cancer.