The BBQ n’ Blues Festival that was postponed due to the solar farm fire in the town of Lyme has been rescheduled for Sunday, September 17 at the Chaumont Fire Hall on 11385 State Route 12E.

The event is presented by the Lyme Performing Arts Council in partnership with the Chaumont

Volunteer Fire Department, which will provide the chicken barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and beverages; proceeds from food sales will benefit the fire department.

The Double Barrel Blues Band and Tas Cru Band will perform at the event with the Double Barrel Blues band starting at 1 p.m. Tas Cru Band will take the stage at 3 p.m. In the event of rain, it will take place inside the fire hall.