‘Be counted:’ Final day to complete 2020 Census

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The 2020 Census deadline is here.

The United State Supreme Court has set final deadlines to complete the 2020 Decennial Census nationwide. New Yorkers have until October 15, 2020 to postmark paper census forms and October 16, 2020 at 6 a.m. to complete an online form.

New Yorkers can respond to the 2020 Census in four way. These include:

Online

Calling 1-844-330-2020 to complete by phone

In person

By mail

New York State representatives are urging New Yorkers to complete the census by the deadlines.

“The census is a fundamental tool of our democracy, and without an accurate count, New York runs a very real risk of losing representation, federal funds, and other forms of government aid” It’s up to every one of us to complete the census and be counted. The economic progress and the electoral power we have worked so hard to achieve for New York are at stake.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

“The Census only happens once every 10 years and it’s one of the most important ways New Yorkers can help ensure the state gets the representation and funding we need in Washington. This process profoundly affects our state’s future, and I strongly urge every New Yorker to participate and do it now. As New York continues the fight for aid from the federal government to help us respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the time is now for New Yorkers to complete the Census.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

