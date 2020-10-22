Be scared if you dare: The Wild Center to host haunted drive-in

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) –The Wild Center is bringing Halloween scares to the drive-ins.
The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has announced that they will host a new, haunted drive-in. The Center will bring an immersive experience to the safety of a parked vehicle.
The immersive experience will feature favorite halloween and horror movie while accompanied by “real life scares.”
The Wild Center’s Haunted Drive-In will be held on October 24, 30 and 31 and include the following films:
- October 24: Casper
- October 30: Friday the 13th
- October 31: The Blair Witch Project
A sneak-peak at the haunted event is featured below:
Additionally, all guests will be required to wear masks and social distance while outtside their vehicle.
More information and pricing can be found on The Wild Centers website.
