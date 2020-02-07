Beat Cabin Fever by building a Craft Stick House this Winter Break

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thousand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is holding their Craft Stick House Fundraiser February 19-21 at the Salmon Run Mall.

The house will be on display at the Salmon Run Mall. Bring a friend or your family to add a personal touch or bit of creativity to the Habitat House.

Craft sticks can be purchased on site and all other crafting materials will be provided.

For more information on this event click here.

