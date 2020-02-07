WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thousand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is holding their Craft Stick House Fundraiser February 19-21 at the Salmon Run Mall.
The house will be on display at the Salmon Run Mall. Bring a friend or your family to add a personal touch or bit of creativity to the Habitat House.
Craft sticks can be purchased on site and all other crafting materials will be provided.
For more information on this event click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Outdoor enthusiasts beware, avalanche risk for Adirondack High Peaks Region
- Beat Cabin Fever by building a Craft Stick House this Winter Break
- Local Army nurse reunites with Navy Seal who saved his life
- Idol on the River showcasing local stars at Bonnie Castle
- Man gets heart transplant, creates build-a-bear with heartbeat inside for donor’s family
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.