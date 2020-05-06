Beaver Camp’s 48th Annual Benefit Auction still forging on with some changes due to COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Beaver Camp’s 48th Annual Benefit Auction is still on for this summer, but will now feature an online auction, drive-through BBQ and raffle.

Beaver Camp’s busy summer season traditionally kicks off with its annual live auction at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. Friends and family gather to bid on handcrafted items, enjoy the variety of food booths, and support the programs of Beaver Camp.

The fundraiser will still happen with a few important changes to allow for social distancing.

The auction will take place online June 9-16. Bidders will be able to browse items and monitor their bids until 7pm on June 16.

Beaver Camp is seeking donations for the auction, including handmade items, themed gift baskets, tools, antiques, vacation packages, unique toys and gift cards to restaurants, services, and experiences. Donations can be sent to Beaver Camp or picked up by camp staff.

The community is also invited to a drive-through BBQ at the Lewis County Fairgrounds on June 13 from 11am-2pm. The menu includes chicken, jerked pork and a vegetarian option. Delivery will be available to the local area for people who are unable to drive. Beaver Camp will need preorders by June 9.

An addition to this year’s event is a raffle for a 2020 Polaris Phoenix 200 from Waite Motorsports. Raffle tickets for the youth-sized four-wheeler are available at Steele’s Ace Home Center in Lowville, Buckingham Hardware in Croghan, or by calling Beaver Camp at 315-376-2640. Tickets are $20 for one and $100 for six.

The second prize is a week of summer camp and the third prize is a Polaris jacket. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the BBQ on June 13 and shown on Beaver Camp’s Facebook page.

Since 1969, Beaver Camp has provided kids of all ages the opportunity to enjoy a summer camp experience in the Adirondacks. The program continues to develop new games, activities and protocols to meet and exceed the expectations of camp families.

Beaver Camp is monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 with guidance from the health department and the American Camp Association.

“The Beaver Camp Auction provides important support for our children’s camp program, offsetting the true cost of summer camp,” says Mike Judd, executive director of Beaver Camp. “In 2019, the actual cost per resident camper was $500, yet the average fee charged was well under $400. The Auction is what helps cover the difference.”

For more information about the online auction, BBQ, and raffle, visit www.beavercamp.org, call the Beaver Camp office at 315-376-2640 or email mike@beavercamp.org.

