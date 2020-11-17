Beaver River Central School District confirms 2 new student COVID-19 cases

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District is providing an update regarding the spread of the coronavirus in their district.

Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd G. Green announced on Monday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following contact tracing with Lewis County Public Health, one of these students was found to potentially expose other district members on November 13, 2020.

Superintendent Green stated “since this contact took place during last week and extra cleaning has taken place both Friday and tonight in particular areas we are planning to have our regular schedule [on November 17].”

As of November 16, seven positive COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the Beaver River Central School District. Five of these being students, and two teachers or staff.

