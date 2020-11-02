Beaver River Central School District confirms two additional COVID-19 cases

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 within the community.

Beaver River Central School District confirmed on November 1, 2020 that two additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the District. BRCD Superintendent Todd G. Green stated that one case was a student and the other, a staff member.

Superintendent Green stated that due to the District currently following a remote instruction model, neither case resulted in further exposure in school, leading to no additional percautionary quarantines.

However, Beaver River is currently working with Lewis County Public to conduct contact tracing following the confirmation.

Beaver River Central School District switched to a remote learning model on October 26, 2020 following a localized cluster of COVID-19 cases in the area. The District is set to return to in-person instruction on November 9, 2020.

The two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on November 1, resulting in a districtwide total of seven cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.