BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local school districts are personally addressing Governor Kathy Hochul with hopes to end the statewide mask mandate in schools.

This includes the Beaver River Central School District Board of Education, who wrote a letter to Governor Hochul requesting her to end the state mandate.

New York State is set to reassess its mandate for masking in schools in early March following the scheduled midwinter break.

However, in the letter, the Board of Education asked for the decision on the mask mandate to be up to local school districts. The Board stated that as Beaver River is a smaller district in a rural community, policies should differ based on several factors.

“As each community across NYS differs in size, population density and resources available, we feel that local school boards have the necessary information and tools to be able to set forth our own policies in teams or who, what, where, when, and how of masking requirements,” the BOE said in the letter.

The Board said if the decision was up to local districts or governments, mandates would be based on COVID-19 rates in each community.

“We have now reached a point where we have a greater understanding of the effect of the COVID-19 virus on our community, and with the ability to make some local changes, we could mitigate anything that may hinder our student learning and safety,” the letter read.

Additionally, the BOE added that because Beaver River is a smaller district, it is able to respond differently to COVID-19 spikes, stating that “since [it is] small, [the district is] also very nimble is able to make adjustments that many other larger communities may not.

This letter was sent on February 9 and was signed by Beaver River Board of Education President Dr. Samueal Chamberlain, Vice President Todd Lighthall, Trustees Johnathan Beller, Stacy Sreaud, Brian LaChausse, Jacqueline Pate, Zechariah Zehr and Superintendent of Schools Todd Green.

The full letter can be read below: