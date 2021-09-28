Beaver River Central School students now required to wear masks indoors

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has strengthened its mask protocols for students.

Back on September 17, Beaver River Superintendent Todd Green announced to the community that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the District and in the Town of Croghan and New Breman, BRCSD adjusted its plan for students.

Specifically, Beaver River had a significant number o positive cases in two classrooms. At the time of the announcement, there were 85 students in quarantine and seven people in isolation. Superintendent Green said that this situation was a “clear indication that transmission of COVID-19 is occurring within the school.”

On September 20, the District began to require individuals to wear a mask at all times indoors unless they are able to socially distance six feet. Mask breaks are allowed with teacher permission.

Beaver River also began asking students to eat in other locations to reduce the number of students in its cafeteria. Individuals are also required to have their temperature checked upon entering the school bus or the school building.

“Our goal is to have every student, every day in school,” Superintendent Green said in a press release. “We will continue to reinforce hand washing and sanitizing. With the rise of positive cases in our community and in our building, the additional protocols put in place will reduce the number of quarantines to maximize the number of students attending school each day.”

Beaver River plans to re-evaluate the situation on October 1, 2021, to determine if these protocols remain necessary.