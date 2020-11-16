Beaver River student tests positive for coronavirus, no potential exposure confirmed

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 within the community.

Beaver River Central School District reported that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Todd G. Green stated that after working with Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing, it was determined that the student was not present during the time they were infectious. Due to this, Green stated that there is no immediate concern in regards to contact with the student.

However, Beaver River is currently working with Lewis County Public to conduct contact tracing following the confirmation.

Beaver River Central School District switched to a remote learning model on October 26, 2020 following a localized cluster of COVID-19 cases in the area. The District is set to return to in-person instruction on November 9, 2020.

As of November 16, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 has been reported within the Beaver River Central School District. Four of these are students, and two of these are teachers or staff.

LATEST STORIES: