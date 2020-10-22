Beaver River student, staff member test positive for coronavirus

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BEAVER FALL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has provided an update for COVID-19 within the community.

The Beaver River Central School District has announced that a student and staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus. The confirmation of the case was announced on October 21, 2020.

According to the District Superintendent Todd Green, the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to conduct contact tracing based on protocols.

However, Superintendent Green stated that “no immediate concern in regards to contact with the student,” due to the student not being present within the school during the time they were infectious.

Additionally, Superintendent Green stated that as a precaution, the District is conducting extra cleaning in areas frequented by the student.

