Beaver River student, staff member test positive for coronavirus

BEAVER FALL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District has provided an update for COVID-19 within the community.
The Beaver River Central School District has announced that a student and staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus. The confirmation of the case was announced on October 21, 2020.
According to the District Superintendent Todd Green, the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to conduct contact tracing based on protocols.
However, Superintendent Green stated that “no immediate concern in regards to contact with the student,” due to the student not being present within the school during the time they were infectious.
Additionally, Superintendent Green stated that as a precaution, the District is conducting extra cleaning in areas frequented by the student.
