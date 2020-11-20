Beaver River student tests positive for COVID-19, no changes to instruction

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Beaver River Central School District is providing an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd G. Green announced on Thursday that a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following contact tracing with Lewis County Public Health, Superintendent Green stated that the student was found not to be in school during the time they were infectious due to the District’s “hybrid schedule and parental precaution.”

Superintendent Green shared that there is not immediate concern in regards to potential COVID-19 exposures.

As of November 16, eight positive COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the Beaver River Central School District. Six of these being students, and two teachers or staff.

LATEST STORIES: