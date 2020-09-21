Beef Quality Assurance training to be offered throughout North Country in October

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beef Quality Assurance trainings will be held throughout this fall in multiple locations throughout the North Country.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson recently announced the launch of their two-part Beef Quality Assurance program. The program is focused pm traomomg cattle producers management practices. The series will be offered in Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Clinton counties.

According to CCE of Jefferson County, the trainings will be based on national guidelines and scientific research. Topics will include the use of healthcare products, safe animal handling, animal welfare and record keeping.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold the BQA Training in two-parts, the first part being online, and the second as a chute-side training.

The chute-side training will be offered at four different locations on October 17. These include:

2081 Thayer Hill Road Boonville, NY 13309 9:00am-11:00am

24990 County Route 37 Carthage, NY 13619 from 1:00pm-3:00pm

187 Douglas Road Norwood, NY 13668 from 10:00am-12:00pm

154 Angelville Road, Chazy, NY 12921 from 9:00am-11:00am

Trainees can attend the Beef Quality Assurance series both as individuals or as a farm group. Pre-registration is required for the in-person chute-side training and is required by October 15, 2020.

