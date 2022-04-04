BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Belleville Henderson Central School District has addressed a bomb threat that occurred on Friday.

According to BHCSD Superintendent Jane Collins, the District was notified of a possible bomb threat to its school building at the end of the school day on April 1.

This resulted in the immediate evacuation of all students and staff and a message was sent to parents and staff. Students from the District’s 4-H program, after-school weight room and athletics were also held on busses until 3:53 p.m.

Students who were unable to go home were placed on a separate bus with a driver where they waited until their parents picked them up. The school’s Kids’ Night Out was also canceled.

Superintendent Collins said that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement officers responded to the 911 call.

An investigation was conducted which included bomb dogs from two law enforcement agencies and searched the building and school grounds for possible bombs. No additional details were confirmed regarding any findings.

However, Superintendent Collins released the following statement: