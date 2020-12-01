Belleville Henderson Central School District cohorts in quarantine, some to remain remote through Dec. 11

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus, specific Belleville Henderson students are set to remain remote through the middle of next week.

On November 25, Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins announced to the community that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Two cohorts in the district were immediately place in quarantine due to the positive case.

Additionally on November 29, Superintendent Collins updated the community, detailing how long specific cohorts are to remain remote.

According to Superintendent Collins, those in cohort A are to remain remote through December 11 and cohort C through December 9. Those students in either cohort and enrolled in BOCES will remain remote until December 9.

Cohort B which was unaffected by the positive case will continue to remain in-person on Thursday and Fridays.

As of November 30, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Belleville Henderson Central School District. Both of these have affected teachers or staff.

