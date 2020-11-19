ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Belleville Henderson has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.
Belleville Henderson Central School District has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.
The District stated that they are currently working with Public Health to perform contact tracing.
As of November 19, this is the first case of COVID-19 reported in the Belleville Henderson Central School District.
LATEST STORIES:
- Senate Dems hope to tack COVID relief onto government spending bill
- Jefferson County reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day; 39 new cases
- Belleville Henderson Central School records first COVID-19 case
- Search for JFK assassination truth ruined the lives of a prosecutor and a TV star
- HUD announces $3.2M+ in targeted COVID relief for New York
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.