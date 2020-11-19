Belleville Henderson Central School records first COVID-19 case

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Belleville Henderson has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

Belleville Henderson Central School District has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

The District stated that they are currently working with Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of November 19, this is the first case of COVID-19 reported in the Belleville Henderson Central School District.

