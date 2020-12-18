Belleville Henderson pivots to remote learning, nearly 30 may be quarantined

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Belleville Henderson Central School District has provided an update regarding instruction for all students.

Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane A. Collins announced to the community on Friday that the District will switch to remote learning through January 4, 2021. This is following notification of two presumed cases of COVID-19.

According to Collins, the cases are “presumed” due to a member of a students household testing positive for the coronavirus and two District students have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

Jefferson County Public Health has also stated that 19 students and 10 staff members may be required to quarantine as a result of the presumed cases.

Belleville Henderson previously shifted to remote on December 18, and will continue remote learning on December 21 through December 23. Students and staff are expected to return to school on January 4, 2021.

