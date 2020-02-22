Belleville Henderson School District receives $50,000 for snow removal equipment, maintenance projects

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Belleville Henderson Central School district has received $50,000 in funding from State Senator Pattie Ritchie for snow removal equipment and other important maintenance projects.

The funding allowed the school to buy a brand new 2019 John Deere utility tractor with several attachments. The tractor is used by the school’s maintenance department for a number of needs, including snow removal so children can travel safely to and from school.

“Snow removal is important to the safety of students, educators and staff in districts across the region I represent—and it’s especially important in districts like Belleville-Henderson, which are frequently in the middle of lake effect snow bands,” said Senator Ritchie. “I am pleased to have been able to deliver funding for this important machine, which will help improve safety, as well as make various maintenance projects easier to complete.”

“This tractor has been extremely helpful in making sure our students and staff have not only clear entrance ways leading into the school, but so they can get around the building much easier and safer,” Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins said. “It allows us to open during winter months when snow conditions create great challenges for district, ensuring the education of our children is not delayed. Our Board of Education and our district wants to thank Senator Ritchie for helping make this purchase happen.”

Senator Ritchie secured the grant in continuing efforts to support the Belleville-Henderson Central School District. In recent years, she has secured funds to help the district construct a new playground, purchase a “CNC cutting machine” to give students the opportunity to gain hands-on manufacturing experience and to implement her “Seeds of Success” program, which is expanding agricultural education in area schools.

