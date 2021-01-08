Belleville Henderson Schools confirm first COVID-19 case since December 18

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Belleville Henderson Adminstration have confirmed additional COVID-19 cases.

Belleville Henderson Central School District Superintendent Jane A. Collins alerted the community on Thursday that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first COVID-19 case confirmed in the District since December 18, 2020.

According to Collins, the staff member has not had any contacts in school, however several other staff members and students have been placed in quarantine due to other contacts outside of school.

Superintendent Collins confirmed that these cases have not impacted the District’s ability to remain open and Belleville Henderson is able to continue their hybrid model of instruction.

The District is currently working to perform contact tracing with Jefferson County Public Health. All close contacts will be contacted.

The following statistics are the most updated for the Belleville Henderson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Teacher/ staff COVID-19 cases Belleville Henderson 9 4 Total 15

