WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Council will have a pair of new faces when the new terms start in 2024.

Robert Kimball and Ben Shoen were each elected to the city council for the two seats that were up for grabs.

Kimball and Shoen finished first and second, respectively, as of press time. Timothy Babcock and Leonard Spaziani were the other two that ran for seats on the council.

Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney will also make up the five council members along with mayor-elect Sarah Compo-Pierce, who was voted in as the first female mayor in the history of the City of Watertown.