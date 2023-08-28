TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow Ridge Ski Resort will host a motorcycle ride to help benefit the ski resort on Saturday, September 23.

The ride is $20/person, $30 with a passenger and the costs will help the hill recover from an August 7 tornado that struck Snow Ridge. Registration will be 9:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m and kick stands will be up at noon.

The ride will showcase the changing leaves in the region as the ride makes its way around 100 miles of north country roads. The event will end back at Snow Ridge around 3 p.m.

There will be music, food, drinks as well as auctions and raffles. For more information, call the lodge at 315-348-8456 or email ski@snowridge.com.