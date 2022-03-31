WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A benefit has been planned for Joshua, “Josh,” Jones, the victim of the Winslow Street Fire.

On Saturday, April 9, friends, family and members of the community will gather to remember Josh following his death in mid-March.

The benefit, organized by Jon Jones, will be held at the Italian-American Civic Association with all proceeds donated to Josh’s immediate family.

Josh died on March 20 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, after he suffered severe burns from the fire at 122 Winslow Street. According to Police, the burns were caused by Josh’s roommate, Khane O. Jones, who has subsequently been charged with murder.

Josh remained in the Upstate University Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for 20 days before his death.

He was survived by his mother, Tina, daughter, Harper, siblings, John Jones, Justin Jones and Makayla Benway, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and nieces.

The benefit for Joshua Jones will begin at 12 p.m. on April 9 and is open to the public. Food drinks and raffle baskets will be available.