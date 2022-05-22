For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in New York. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

Keep reading to discover the best places to retire in New York.

#25. Manhattan

– Population: 1,631,993

– Median home value: $987,700 (24% own)

– Median rent: $1,740 (76% rent)

– Median household income: $86,553

#24. Lattingtown

– Population: 1,940

– Median home value: $1,149,700 (88% own)

– Median rent: $2,800 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $169,464

#23. Cayuga Heights

– Population: 3,689

– Median home value: $413,000 (52% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $112,917

#22. Atlantic Beach

– Population: 1,317

– Median home value: $783,700 (88% own)

– Median rent: $2,517 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $131,250

#21. Thomaston

– Population: 2,629

– Median home value: $837,800 (83% own)

– Median rent: $2,239 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $128,889

#20. Searingtown

– Population: 4,593

– Median home value: $868,400 (99% own)

– Median rent: No data available (1% rent)

– Median household income: $161,188

#19. Cedarhurst

– Population: 6,642

– Median home value: $571,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,767 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $103,846

#18. Jericho

– Population: 13,889

– Median home value: $797,400 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,008 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $173,709

#17. Kensington

– Population: 1,368

– Median home value: $1,310,700 (86% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $180,750

#16. Lido Beach

– Population: 3,024

– Median home value: $652,500 (89% own)

– Median rent: $3,173 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $161,908

#15. Stewart Manor

– Population: 2,199

– Median home value: $606,500 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,531 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $127,546

#14. Huntington Bay

– Population: 1,390

– Median home value: $1,164,900 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,250 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $176,875

#13. Northwest Harbor

– Population: 3,557

– Median home value: $933,100 (96% own)

– Median rent: $831 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $167,167

#12. University Gardens

– Population: 4,182

– Median home value: $787,700 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,665 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $116,711

#11. Rye Brook

– Population: 9,487

– Median home value: $725,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,769 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $141,652

#10. Herricks

– Population: 4,122

– Median home value: $653,500 (97% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $133,472

#9. Great Neck Gardens

– Population: 1,150

– Median home value: $954,300 (91% own)

– Median rent: No data available (9% rent)

– Median household income: $218,603

#8. Manhasset Hills

– Population: 3,615

– Median home value: $846,800 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,656 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $175,139

#7. Great Neck Estates

– Population: 2,852

– Median home value: $1,357,100 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,865 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $147,750

#6. Roslyn

– Population: 2,855

– Median home value: $450,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $2,521 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $110,029

#5. Woodbury

– Population: 8,852

– Median home value: $842,000 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,846 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $181,667

#4. Piermont

– Population: 2,540

– Median home value: $579,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $2,000 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $124,716

#3. Manhasset

– Population: 7,985

– Median home value: $1,109,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,413 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $177,321

#2. Great Neck Plaza

– Population: 6,957

– Median home value: $364,400 (59% own)

– Median rent: $1,958 (41% rent)

– Median household income: $92,260

#1. Lake Success

– Population: 3,119

– Median home value: $1,194,200 (100% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (0% rent)

– Median household income: $177,500