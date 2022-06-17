WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is recovering from severe storms that hit the region on Thursday, June 16.

With tornado watches issued, these storms brought damaging winds, downpours and hail. This resulted in downed power lines and tree limbs, which closed several roads in St. Lawrence County.

The first road closure was confirmed on Route 63 in the Town of Canton around 5:30 on Thursday night. Both lanes were closed between Pike Road and Morrill Road due to downed utility poles and wires for nearly two hours.

Both lanes of Route 11 were also closed between Morley-Potsdam Road and Route 345 was also closed to traffic on Thursday. The road was cleared around 9:40 p.m.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County is also facing widespread power outages, affecting over 3,000 customers.

If residents do find downed power lines in the aftermath of Thursday’s storms, they are urged to call 911 and the nearby utility provider immediately.